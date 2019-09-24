Science in a Minute 092519 Second Interstellar Visitor Has an Official Name
September 24, 2019 02:47 PM
Listen
Science in a Minute 092519 Second Interstellar Visitor Has an Official Name
Science in a Minute 092519 Second Interstellar Visitor Has an Official Name audio player.
The second known distant visitor to our solar system has been officially named, had its orbit computed and was determined to indeed be of interstellar origin. The object, formerly dubbed C/2019 Q4 and is thought to be a comet, was named 2I/Borisov by the International Astronomical Union, which is the recognized authority to name celestial bodies.