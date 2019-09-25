Science in a Minute 092619 UN Report on Oceans and Cryosphere
September 25, 2019 03:11 PM
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC released a report on the world’s oceans and cryosphere, the ice-covered parts of the Earth. UN report suggests the ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive. And, because of melting glaciers and ice sheets, the global sea level is rising, even more so in recent decades.