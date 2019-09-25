Science in a Minute 092619 UN Report on Oceans and Cryosphere

September 25, 2019 03:11 PM
Embed
Link
Listen
Science in a Minute 092619 UN Report on Oceans and Cryosphere
Science in a Minute 092619 UN Report on Oceans and Cryosphere audio player.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC released a report on the world’s oceans and cryosphere, the ice-covered parts of the Earth.  UN report suggests the ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive.  And, because of melting glaciers and ice sheets, the global sea level is rising, even more so in recent decades.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 14:16
Rare Triple Supermassive Black Hole System Found
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 14:47
Second Interstellar Visitor Has an Official Name
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 14:33
US/Canada have Three Billion Fewer Birds than in 1970
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 15:29
Kindness - Most Important Trait in an Ideal Mate
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 14:42
Astronomers Find the Most Massive Neutron Star Detected
Science in a Minute - logo - square aspect ratio