Science in a Minute 092719 Astronomers Find Rare Triple Supermassive Black Hole System

September 26, 2019 02:16 PM
Astronomers, using a variety of space and ground-based telescopes, say they have spotted a very rare system of three monster black holes that are on the path to a spectacular collision and merger.

