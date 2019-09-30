Science in a Minute 100119 Planet Nine Might Actually be a Small Black Hole
September 30, 2019 03:49 PM
Science in a Minute 100119 Planet Nine Might Actually be a Small Black Hole
A few years ago Caltech astronomers found evidence that Planet 9, a large but so-far unseen planet in the outer solar system is responsible for the odd behavior of several Kuiper Belt objects. A pair physicists have recently proposed a new theory that a primordial black hole and not a mystery planet is causing the strange orbital behavior of the Kuiper Belt objects.