Science in a Minute: 5,200 Tons of Space Dust Falls to Earth Each Year
April 14, 2021 10:28 AM
As Earth hurtles through space it is bombarded with pieces of comets, asteroids, and other space debris. Material from space that makes it to earth can range from incredibly massive meteors to microscopic micrometeorites. In a new study, scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research have determined that nearly 5,200 tons of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth every year.