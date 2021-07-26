Science in a Minute: Are Sharks Misunderstood?
July 26, 2021 02:58 PM
Listen
Science in a Minute: Are Sharks Being Misunderstood
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A new study from two researchers at the University of South Australia suggests 96% of hit shark movies like Jaws, the Meg, and Open Water portray sharks as a threat to humans and have changed the way people think of sharks. But conservationists say sharks are more at risk of harm from humans than humans are from sharks and the world’s population of sharks is decreasing rapidly.