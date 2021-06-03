Science in a Minute: Astronomers Find Oldest Observed Spiral Galaxy
June 03, 2021 09:15 AM
After analyzing data obtained with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a team of Japanese astronomers has discovered the oldest spiral galaxy to be observed. The galaxy was observed as it existed 12.4 billion years ago, or 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang, while it was in an early stage of formation.