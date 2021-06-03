Science in a Minute: Caffeine is no Substitute for a Good Night’s Sleep

June 03, 2021 09:24 AM
Science in a Minute: Caffeine is no Substitute for a Good Night’s Sleep
Michigan State University scientists have found evidence that suggests caffeine may help sleepless people get through simple functions of the day. But, they really shouldn’t count on the stimulant to help them effectively handle more complex tasks.

