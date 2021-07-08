Science in a Minute: Earth Losing About 87000 Square KM of Cryosphere Per Year

July 08, 2021 09:08 AM
The cryosphere includes areas of Earth where water is found in its frozen forms, such as snow and ice. A new study led by China’s Lanzhou University and published in an American Geographical Union journal suggests that the cryosphere shrunk by about 87,000 km per year from 1979 and 2016 due to climate change. 

