Science in a Minute: Earth's Axis May be Shifting Because of Climate Change
April 30, 2021 01:17 PM
Listen
Science in a Minute: Earth's Axis May be Shifting Because of Climate Change
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The north and south geographic poles that cap Earth’s rotational axis is not in fixed positions but slowly drift over time. A new study published in the Geophysical Journal, Letters suggests that abrupt changes to the axis drift that began in the mid-1990s may be due to glacial melting because of human-caused climate change. While changes in axis location may sound ominous, researchers say it should not really impact our daily lives.