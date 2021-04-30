Science in a Minute: Earth's Axis May be Shifting Because of Climate Change

April 30, 2021 01:17 PM
Science in a Minute: Earth's Axis May be Shifting Because of Climate Change
The north and south geographic poles that cap Earth’s rotational axis is not in fixed positions but slowly drift over time. A new study published in the Geophysical Journal, Letters suggests that abrupt changes to the axis drift that began in the mid-1990s may be due to glacial melting because of human-caused climate change. While changes in axis location may sound ominous, researchers say it should not really impact our daily lives.

