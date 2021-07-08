Science in a Minute: Extreme Heat Eases in US Pacific Northwest

July 08, 2021 09:12 AM
Science in a Minute: Extreme Heat Eases in US Pacific Northwest
The US Pacific Northwest is finally cooling down after recently experiencing extreme temperatures in places like Seattle, and Portland, caused by what’s known as a “heat dome”. According to NOAA’s National Ocean Service, a heat dome is caused by a mass of high-pressure air stuck over a region.

