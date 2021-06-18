Science in a Minute: Heart and Mental Health of Obese People Improve After Judgement Free Program

June 18, 2021 11:50 AM
Science in a Minute: Heart and Mental Health of Obese People Improve After Judgement Free Program
A new study suggests that concentrating on the feelings of someone battling obesity may help them boost their heart health. According to the study, people with obesity issues, who participated in a 10-week uncritical and personalized lifestyle modification program, were able to improve both their cardiovascular and mental health.

