Science in a Minute: Heart and Mental Health of Obese People Improve After Judgement Free Program
June 18, 2021 11:50 AM
A new study suggests that concentrating on the feelings of someone battling obesity may help them boost their heart health. According to the study, people with obesity issues, who participated in a 10-week uncritical and personalized lifestyle modification program, were able to improve both their cardiovascular and mental health.