Science in a Minute: Male Gorillas Use Chest Beating to Communicate Body Size

April 14, 2021 10:03 AM
Male gorillas have an iconic method for communicating their desire for a mate while at the same time scare off any potential rivals. To initiate this communication tool the male gorillas stand up and beat their chests. A team of German-led researchers authored a new study that suggests the chest-pounding also communicates the body size of the gorilla as well.

