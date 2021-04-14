Science in a Minute: Male Gorillas Use Chest Beating to Communicate Body Size
April 14, 2021 10:03 AM
Listen
Science in a Minute: Male Gorillas Use Chest Beating to Communicate Body Size
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Male gorillas have an iconic method for communicating their desire for a mate while at the same time scare off any potential rivals. To initiate this communication tool the male gorillas stand up and beat their chests. A team of German-led researchers authored a new study that suggests the chest-pounding also communicates the body size of the gorilla as well.