Science in a Minute: NASA to Send OSIRIS REx on Final Flyby of Asteroid Bennu

April 07, 2021 12:09 PM
Science in a Minute: NASA to Send OSIRIS REx on Final Flyby of Asteroid Bennu
On April 7, NASA plans to send its asteroid orbiting spacecraft, OSIRIS REx, on a final observational flyover of Bennu. This past October, the spacecraft briefly landed on, scooped up, and stored material from the asteroid. The Osiris Rex is set to leave Bennu in May and return to Earth with the asteroid samples in September 2023.

