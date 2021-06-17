Science in a Minute: NSAIDS Said to be More Effective Pain Killers Than Opioid Based Codeine
June 17, 2021 11:46 AM
June 17, 2021 11:46 AM

Science in a Minute: NSAIDS Said to be More Effective Pain Killers Than Opioid Based Codeine
Researchers from Canada’s McMaster University, writing in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen are actually better at controlling pain than opioid-based codeine pain killers. They also provide fewer adverse reactions than codeine.