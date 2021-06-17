Science in a Minute: NSAIDS Said to be More Effective Pain Killers Than Opioid Based Codeine

June 17, 2021 11:46 AM
Embed
Listen
Science in a Minute: NSAIDS Said to be More Effective Pain Killers Than Opioid Based Codeine
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Researchers from Canada’s McMaster University, writing in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen are actually better at controlling pain than opioid-based codeine pain killers. They also provide fewer adverse reactions than codeine.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:34 AM
Neptune-Like Excoplanet With an Atmosphere Discovered
An artists rendition of the still unseen Planet Nine that lives beyond Neptune. Courtesy NASA
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:25 AM
Immunosuppressive May Hinder Covid-19 Vaccine Efficacy
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health care center in Seoul Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. South…
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:15 AM
NASA Announces Two New Missions
FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Venus made with data produced by the Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer…
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 09:41 AM
It May Rain Helium Inside Jupiter and Saturn
FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. Astronomers recently found a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupiter to 79. A newly discovered planet outside our sola
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 09:33 AM
Dark Matter Map Shows Filaments of Cosmic Web
An international team of researchers has produced a map of the dark matter within the local universe, using a model to infer its location due to its gravitational influence on galaxies (black dots). These density maps--each a cross section in different dimensions--reproduce known, prominent features of the universe (red) and also reveal smaller filamentary features (yellow) that act as hidden bridges between galaxies. The X denotes the Milky Way galaxy and arrows denote the motion of the local universe due