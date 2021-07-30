Science in a Minute: Shortest Gamma Ray Burst Detected
July 30, 2021 09:43 AM
Listen
Science in a Minute: Shortest Gamma Ray Burst Detected
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Scientists, using data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope, recently discovered a pulse of powerful gamma radiation that traveled for about half the age of the universe. The high energy burst took place in August 2020 and it only lasted for about one second making it the shortest gamma-ray burst spotted to date.