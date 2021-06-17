Science in a Minute: Some on Immunosuppressive Drugs May Not Fully Benefit from Covid Vaccines

June 17, 2021 11:25 AM
A new Michigan University Medical school study suggests that people whose immune systems are weakened by immunosuppressant drugs may be at a higher risk for serious Covid-19 symptoms and being hospitalized for the illness. The researchers also suggest that people taking immunosuppressive drugs may have a slower and weaker response to COVID vaccines and that some might not respond at all.

