Science in a Minute: Spanking May Harm Brain Development in Children
April 16, 2021 10:29 AM
A new Harvard-led study suggests spanking could harm the development of a child’s brain in ways similar to harm that’s caused by more severe violence. The study authors say they found a child whose family uses spanking as punishment is more likely to develop issues such as anxiety, depression, behavior problems, as well as other mental health difficulties.