Scientists Create Simple Respirator for Partially Recovered Coronavirus Patients

March 31, 2020 08:00 PM
Businesses and research facilities have joined a global effort to defeat the coronavirus. With respirators in short supply in many countries, a German university is developing rudimentary, no-frills devices to aid COVID-19 sufferers who are on the path to recovery, freeing fancier models for those whose lives are still in danger. VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports.

Arash Arabasadi
