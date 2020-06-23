Scientists: German Coronavirus Outbreak Shows Dangers of Second Wave
June 23, 2020 07:26 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Germany has reimposed lockdown measures in two districts in the country’s west, affecting hundreds of thousands of people, following an outbreak of the coronavirus at a meat plant. It’s the latest in a series of outbreaks at meat processing factories around the world. The outbreaks have raised fears in Europe that the easing of lockdown measures could trigger a second wave of the pandemic, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell