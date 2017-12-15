Scientists Working on Writing Five-day Forecast for Solar Storms
December 15, 2017 02:02 AM
Charged particles from the sun are responsible for the brilliant auroras at the earth's poles. But there can be cases of too much of a good thing. When huge solar storms push massive waves of energized particles into Earth's path, they can wreak havoc on our satellites and electric grid. That is why researchers are trying to figure out what causes solar storms. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.