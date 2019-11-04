Scooters in Washington DC, Convenience or Scourge?

In the age of technology, walking to get around doesn't have to slow you down. As consumers, we have plenty of options at our fingerprints; we can call a taxi like service such as Uber or Lyft, we can rent a bicycle using our phones, but the most recent form of transportation is taking cities across the globe by a storm. VOA's Sadia Zeb Ranjha informs us about the pros and cons of scootering around Washington D.C.