Scottish Fans Take Over London Ahead of England Match

Scottish fans took over London's Leicester Square, Friday, June 18, ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 match with England at Wembley.

Eyewitness footage showed the West End square teeming with crowds of Scottish fans, who were chanting, waving flags and spraying colored paint.

Seemingly not put off by the rain, Scots have been flocking to London to cheer on their national team and have been partying in the British capital all day.

Scotland are hoping to secure a victory against England after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign opener against the Czech Republic, where they lost 2-0.

