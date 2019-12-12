USA

Scrutiny of US-Saudi Relations Grows After Shooting by Saudi Lieutenant

December 12, 2019 02:10 PM
Scrutiny of US-Saudi Relations Grows After Shooting by Saudi Lieutenant
The Pentagon has stopped operational training of all Saudi military students in the U.S. after last week's deadly shooting by a Saudi military officer at a U.S. Naval base in Florida. The shooting has put the spotlight on U.S.- Saudi military and security relations. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
