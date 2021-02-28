The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

February 28, 2021

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 26, 2021

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
Ever since our ancient ancestors gazed into the night skies to look at stars, and other celestial objects, humans have wondered if we are alone in the cosmos. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute joins Rick Pantaleo on the Science Edition of Press Conference USA to talk about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Rick Pantaleo
By
Rick Pantaleo
