Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump Opens with Emotion

February 12, 2021 10:05 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 12, 2021 05:05 PM

Embed
Listen
Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump Opens with Emotion
This program will begin at 10:05 PM
This program has ended.

Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams discusses the top news stories of the week, including the historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump which began with a film prepared by House impeachment managers that showed details of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, with panelists Emily Tamkin, U.S. editor for the New Statesman and Kimberly Adams, correspondent for Marketplace.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 05:05 PM
Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump Opens
In this image from video, House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the U.S. Virgin Islands speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 10, 2021.
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 05:05 PM
COVID-19 Variants: US to Speed-Up Vaccination Process
UNC Health administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination today (February 2, 2021) since it began on December 15, 2020. In this photo, a UNC Medical Center employee receives his vaccination at the co-worker clinic in Chapel Hill.
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 05:05 PM
US Senate Impeachment - Biden's Agenda
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving pass through Statuary Hall at the Capitol
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 05:05 PM
New Era Begins with Biden Administration
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in…
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:05 PM
Trump Impeached for a Second Time
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.