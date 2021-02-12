Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump Opens with Emotion
February 12, 2021 10:05 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 12, 2021 05:05 PM
Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump Opens with Emotion
Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams discusses the top news stories of the week, including the historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump which began with a film prepared by House impeachment managers that showed details of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, with panelists Emily Tamkin, U.S. editor for the New Statesman and Kimberly Adams, correspondent for Marketplace.