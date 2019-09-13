Secrecy Fuels Lingering Mystery of Russian Nuclear Blast
September 13, 2019 03:31 AM
Secrecy Feeds Mystery of Russian Nuclear Blast video player.
A month after the nuclear explosion in the White Sea in Russia, almost no information has been offered by the Russian authorities on what happened and whether the danger of the nuclear fallout still persists. Activists and scientists are struggling to get answers. VOA's Yulia Savchenko reports from Moscow on the concerns that are being fueled by the secrecy.