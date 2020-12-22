Senegalese Women Equip Remote Clinics with Solar Power for Pandemic
A women-run business in Senegal, ElleSolaire, has been supplying solar panels to light up country homes that are off the power grid. But with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and health care stretched, ElleSolaire has switched to providing the panels to underequipped and remote health clinics, where women are often forced to give birth in the dark. Annika Hammerschlag reports from Kaolack, Senegal.
Producer: Marcus Harton