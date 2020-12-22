COVID-19 Pandemic

Senegalese Women Equip Remote Clinics with Solar Power for Pandemic

December 22, 2020 09:53 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 13 MB
720p | 27 MB
1080p | 55 MB
Original | 512 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A women-run business in Senegal, ElleSolaire, has been supplying solar panels to light up country homes that are off the power grid.  But with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and health care stretched, ElleSolaire has switched to providing the panels to underequipped and remote health clinics, where women are often forced to give birth in the dark.  Annika Hammerschlag reports from Kaolack, Senegal.

Producer:  Marcus Harton

Annika Hammerschlag
By
Annika Hammerschlag
Annika Hammerschlag reports for VOA from Dakar, Senegal.
Latest Episodes
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 09:06 AM
Millions of Migrants in Pakistan Hope for Path to Citizenship
Millions of Migrants in Pakistan Hope for a Path to Citizenship
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 08:54 AM
Is It Real? Trust in Digital Images Begins at the Click
Is It Real? Trust in Digital Images Begins at the Click
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 06:12 PM
Britain Blockaded: Dozens of Countries Impose Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Mutation
Britain Blockaded: Dozens of Countries Impose Travel Ban Over Coronavirus Mutation
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 05:39 PM
‘The Antidote’ a Remedy Against American Divisiveness
‘The Antidote’ a Remedy Against American Divisiveness
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 03:08 PM
In Turkey, All-Women’s News Network Fights for Survival
In Turkey, All-Women’s News Network Fights for Survival