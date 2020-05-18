COVID-19 Pandemic

Senegal’s Opening Mosques During Pandemic Divides Muslim Community

May 18, 2020 03:31 PM
Senegal’s controversial decision to re-open mosques as the Muslim-majority country is still battling the coronavirus pandemic has split the religious community.  Senegal so far has about 2,500 confirmed infections and at least 25 deaths from COVID-19.  While some Muslims have welcomed being able to pray at the mosque during the last week of the holy month of Ramadan, others worry it’s too soon and the decision may put worshippers at greater risk of infection.  Estelle Ndjandjo reports from Dakar. 

Estelle Ndjandjo
