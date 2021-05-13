Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
May 13, 2021 01:30 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired May 12, 2021 11:30 PM
Listen
Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
This program will begin at 1:30 AM
This program has ended.
Several commanders of the Hamas militant group have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel announced Wednesday, as clashes between the two sides escalate. The tensions have spilled over into the West Bank, where hundreds of residents in Arab communities staged overnight protests against recent actions of Israeli security forces against Palestinians.