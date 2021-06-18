Sharp Power

June 18, 2021 08:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired June 18, 2021 06:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Sharp Power
This program will begin at 8:30 PM
This program has ended.

Host Carol Castiel speaks with Chris Walker, Vice President of Studies and Analysis at the National Endowment for Democracy, and Jessica Ludwig, Senior Program Officer for the International Forum for Democratic Studies at the National Endowment for Democracy, co-authors of a just-released report about “sharp power” and its deleterious impact on democratic nations and institutions globally. Walker and Ludwig single out China, Russia and Saudi Arabia among the several autocracies engaging in sharp power to expand their influence to the detriment of a free press and many other democratic norms.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 06:30 PM
Sharp Power
Chris Walker-L and Jessica Ludwig - PCUSA
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 06:30 PM
Science Edition: Covid-19 Pandemic Update
Kendria Brown, a nurse with DC health, vaccinates a woman with the J & J COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at The REACH…
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 06:30 PM
Africa Promotes Investment in Food Security
A woman walks with her blind husband as they carry food collected during a food distribution leaded by the international NGO Gift to the Givers, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 14, 2020.
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 06:30 PM
Congressman Ted Lieu, D, California
Congressman Ted Lieu, D, California MS Teams Grab PCUSA
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 06:30 PM
ENCORE: Gender Equality in a COVID-19 World
People dance and sing during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece.