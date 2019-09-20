Shifting Demographics Impact Security and Politics

September 20, 2019 06:30 PM
Shifting Demographics Impact Security and Politics
Host Carol Castiel and VOA African Division journalist Salem Solomon, talk with Jack Goldstone, co-editor of “Political Demography: How Population Changes Are Reshaping International Security and National Politics,” about how migration and other demographic shifts affect the politics, economics and social fabric of countries and the global order.

