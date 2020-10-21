Shoura is a small town in Iraq once held captive by the most brutal terrorist organization in the world. Once ISIS was routed and left, the townspeople were left to try to forge peace with the families of their former enemy. Can they succeed in ending the cycle of violence? Plugged In follows one town’s journey in Voice of America’s powerful award-winning documentary “Shoura: An Experiment in Reconciliation.” Airdate: October 21, 2020.