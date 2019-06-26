Silicon Valley Looks for Hopeful Signs from Trump and Xi Meeting
June 26, 2019 05:12 AM
With U.S. and Chinese leaders set to meet this week on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan, there is a glimmer of hope progress will begin to end the trade war between the two super powers. Fears of the U.S. slapping more tariffs on Chinese goods have rattled companies in both countries, deepening worries that positions are hardening. Michelle Quinn looks at what is at stake, particularly for Silicon Valley firms.