Skywalker Saga of 'Star Wars' a Lifelong Journey for Fans
December 22, 2019 10:06 AM
Moviegoers in the U.S. and much of the world can now see "Star Wars, Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker." The final installment of the "Skywalker Saga" ends a story that spawned the most successful movie franchise of all time, with more than $9 billion in global box office receipts - and counting. The film's release is bittersweet for those who look back and see "Star Wars" woven throughout their lives. Among them is VOA's Midwest Correspondent, Kane Farabaugh.