COVID-19 Pandemic

From ‘Smart’ Masks to a ‘Smart’ Button, Tech Devices Find New Uses With COVID-19

April 06, 2021 09:21 AM
The wearable health care device market has been growing, especially in the Americas, Europe and Asia. COVID-19 is causing a boost in demand for these devices.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows examples of two devices that are finding new purpose during the pandemic.

Camera: Elizabeth Lee, Matt Dibble  
Producer: Elizabeth Lee   

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
