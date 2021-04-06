From ‘Smart’ Masks to a ‘Smart’ Button, Tech Devices Find New Uses With COVID-19
April 06, 2021 09:21 AM
The wearable health care device market has been growing, especially in the Americas, Europe and Asia. COVID-19 is causing a boost in demand for these devices. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows examples of two devices that are finding new purpose during the pandemic.
Camera: Elizabeth Lee, Matt Dibble
Producer: Elizabeth Lee