COVID-19 Pandemic

Smartphone App Will Send Alert If You've Been Exposed to COVID-19

April 28, 2020 06:59 AM
Communities in the United States and around the world are talking about when and how to ease lockdown measures as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. This disease and how it spreads presents some unique challenges. People without symptoms can infect others, and for some, it can be deadly. What if a smartphone app could let you know if you have been exposed? Michelle Quinn reports.

Michelle Quinn
