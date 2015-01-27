Snow US Q&A Phillips Yackee

January 27, 2015
The north-eastern United States had been bracing for what weather-forecasters dubbed a "historic" winter storm, but it just didn't turn out to be as bad as expected in some areas. New York city was supposed to get plastered...but our correspondent up there Adam Phillips tells V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee, despite all the concern, they really are doing well.: [[Dalet : Q&A Phillips Yackee Snow NE US In: .....Out: Thanks alot Adam. Okay.]]

