The Social Cost of Autism

November 26, 2019 01:30 PM
On this episode of Healthy Living, what is autism and how does it affect the brain’s normal development of social and communication skills? Dr. Usifo Edward Asikhia, Clinical Director of the International Training Center for Applied Behavior Analysis, tells us more. Also, we head to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a look at how one school is providing care for children with disabilities, a recent study has the answer to how humans get infected with Malaria, and in our “What’s New?” segment, bioengineers are working to create human organs from a 3D printer. Tune in for these topics and more this week on Healthy Living.

