Sol Generation - Music Time in Africa

Inside this edition you'll hear songs by Elida Alemida, Amity Meria, Salif Keita, Fally Ipupa and Inyanya: all of these artists are headliners at this summer's Canadian African Music Festivals Afrofest (Toronto) and Nuits d’Afrique (Montreal). Also get a feel for the rhythm "kpanlogo" that fires up the Black Stars of Ghana to play their best at the AFCON19 matches.

Song of the Week "Extravaganza" is from Kenya by a new group, Sol Generation. Kwame Ofori joins me in the studio to present that and then, reporter Bill Odidi presents an interview with Sol Generation from Nairobi where they sing "Extravaganza" acapella and talk about their collective message and how they work together.

There are also wonderful selections of gqom, afropop, neotraditional and a 1980 recording of the Likembe Giants in Brazzaville from our newly digitized Music Time in Africa Archive!