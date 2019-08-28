Middle East

Solar Power Plant Improves Lives for Syrian Refugees

August 28, 2019 04:48 AM
In a remote part of Jordan, a first-of-its-kind solar energy plant is powering a Syrian refugee camp and is making a difference in the lives of 40,000 residents, while benefiting the host country and the environment. The project is the innovation of the U.N. Refugee Agency and Sweden’s IKEA Foundation. VOA’s Margaret Besheer visited the plant at Azraq camp.

