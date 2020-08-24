Somali American Teacher Gets Top Grade in Minnesota

A Somali American has been named Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year for 2020. Qorsho Hassan is the first Somali American to receive the honor, which was announced earlier this month by a group called Education Minnesota. VOA’s Maxamud Mascadde has more in this report narrated by Carol Guensburg.

Camera: Maxamud Mascadde

Producers: Abdulaziz Osman, Rod James