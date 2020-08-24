USA

Somali American Teacher Gets Top Grade in Minnesota

August 24, 2020 06:34 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 27 MB
1080p | 50 MB
Original | 68 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A Somali American has been named Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year for 2020. Qorsho Hassan is the first Somali American to receive the honor, which was announced earlier this month by a group called Education Minnesota.  VOA’s Maxamud Mascadde has more in this report narrated by Carol Guensburg. 

Camera:  Maxamud Mascadde 

Producers:  Abdulaziz Osman, Rod James 

Maxamuud Mascadde
By
Maxamuud Mascadde
Latest Episodes