Some Nigerian Communities Step up to Help Health Workers with Coronavirus Contact Tracing
July 30, 2020 12:17 AM
As the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Nigeria increases, contact tracing of patients in the country’s communities is becoming more difficult for health officials. Nigeria's Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has criticized Nigerians who refuse to assist contact tracers due to fear and stigma. But in some communities, local leaders have stepped up to help the tracers do their job. Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja.
Camera: Simpa Samson
Produced by: Rob Raffaele