Some US Cities Offer Cash, Friendly Communities to Attract Remote Workers During Pandemic
October 16, 2020 02:56 AM
Millions more Americans have been working from home since the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year. Some cities are seeing an opportunity in this shift to remote work and are offering cash incentives to lure these workers. As VOA’s Julie Taboh discovers, money isn’t the only draw.
Camera: Jeremy Gossett Producers: Julie Taboh, Adam Greenbaum