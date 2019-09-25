Middle East

Some Young Tunisians Aren't Waiting for Politicians to Deliver

September 25, 2019 01:23 PM
Some Young Tunisians Aren't Waiting for Politicians to Deliver video player.
Embed
Link

Tunisia’s economic crisis - which triggered the country’s 2011 Arab Spring revolution, and later provided fertile ground for terrorist recruitment - has now dragged on for nearly a decade.  It will likely top the list of voter concerns in next month’s legislative and presidential runoff elections. But as Lisa Bryant reports from Tunis, some Tunisians are not waiting for their politicians to turn things around - and are creating national youth movements to bring about change.

Latest Episodes
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 04:38
Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border
Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 03:08
'Poisoned' Activist Zimbabwe Doctor Leaves Country for Medical Treatment
'Poisoned' Activist Zimbabwe Doctor Leaves Country for Medical Treatment
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:46
Virtual Employee Lets Managers Practice Firing Workers
Virtual Employee Lets Managers Practice Firing Workers
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:06
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 02:05
Lawmakers Put Differences Aside for Charity Congressional Football Game
Lawmakers Put Differences Aside for Charity Congressional Football Game