Some Young Tunisians Aren't Waiting for Politicians to Deliver
September 25, 2019 01:23 PM
Tunisia’s economic crisis - which triggered the country’s 2011 Arab Spring revolution, and later provided fertile ground for terrorist recruitment - has now dragged on for nearly a decade. It will likely top the list of voter concerns in next month’s legislative and presidential runoff elections. But as Lisa Bryant reports from Tunis, some Tunisians are not waiting for their politicians to turn things around - and are creating national youth movements to bring about change.