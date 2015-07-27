Hosted by The Lady DJ, Shawna Renee, Soul Lounge brings you music, interviews and performances from some of the best Neo-Soul & conscious Hip-Hop artists in the world. Youâll also hear Classic Soul from legendary musicians who have inspired a the new generation of groundbreaking artists. Listen for your favorites from Erykah Badu, Omar, Lauryn Hill and Dâangelo, The Roots, Sade and Marvin Gaye, plus music from up and coming artists to watch.