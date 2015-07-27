Soul Lounge

July 27, 2015 07:00 AM
R&B is alive and well thanks to artists like Jill Scott and Tyrese. Both have released new projects and you'll hear their latest this week on Soul Lounge. The second half of the show moves to the VIP room where singer Kenya sits down with Shawna Renee to share her journey back to music after taking time off to focus on her medical career and raising a family. Kenya will also perform songs from her new album, My Own Skin.

