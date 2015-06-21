Hosted by The Lady DJ, Shawna Renee, Soul Lounge brings you music, interviews and performances from some of the best Neo-Soul & conscious Hip-Hop artists in the world. You’ll also hear Classic Soul from legendary musicians who have inspired a the new generation of groundbreaking artists. Listen for your favorites from Erykah Badu, Omar, Lauryn Hill and D’angelo, The Roots, Sade and Marvin Gaye, plus music from up and coming artists to watch.