COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Again Attempts to Reopen Schools

August 31, 2020 08:38 AM
Across Africa, more than 140 million children are out of school amid coronavirus-related closures. Of those, 14 million are in South Africa, which also is the continent’s viral hotspot. In September—after several attempts at closing, then reopening, then re-closing schools—the nation’s school system is trying to open, for real, this time. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

Camera: Zaheer Cassim     Producer: Rod James

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
