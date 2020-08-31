South Africa Again Attempts to Reopen Schools

Across Africa, more than 140 million children are out of school amid coronavirus-related closures. Of those, 14 million are in South Africa, which also is the continent’s viral hotspot. In September—after several attempts at closing, then reopening, then re-closing schools—the nation’s school system is trying to open, for real, this time. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.



Camera: Zaheer Cassim Producer: Rod James