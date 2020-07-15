South Africa Lockdown Deprives Needy Children of Food
July 15, 2020 11:11 AM
The COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa, the country worst hit by the virus on the continent, is raising worries about worsening child malnutrition. The malnutrition of children has long been a problem in South Africa, but measures to control the pandemic have cut off some of the vulnerable from government meals programs. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.
Camera: Franco Puglisi
Producer: Jon Spier